Judges put Emjindini, Ixopo, Njijini and Tsolo on the map

Emjindini, Ixopo, Njijini and Tsolo are laid-back communities that have a lot in common besides being surrounded by exquisite countryside

Now, one of them will produce the country's next chief justice as the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) interviews four judges vying for the post vacated by the departure of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng whose term ended last year...