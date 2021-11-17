South Africa

Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position

By Staff Reporter - 17 November 2021 - 21:21
SA's next chief justice will be Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Supreme Court president Mandisa Maya, Gauteng high court judge president Dunston Mlambo or current deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the four had been put forward as the final candidates for the highest judicial office in the land.

On Wednesday, the presidency said that the names had been submitted to the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly.

This comes after Ramaphosa invited public nominations for the position in September after former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng left officer on October 11.

A panel evaluated the nominations made by the public and shortlisted those who fulfilled the advertised requirements for nomination.

Ramaphosa's office said he made his final selection after considering the panel's report.

Under the constitution, the president appoints the chief justice and deputy chief justice, as well as the president and deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

TimesLIVE

