SA has always been ready for a female chief justice, says judge Maya

SA has always been ready to have a female chief justice and has had strong women capable of filling the post, Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya said on Wednesday.

Maya is one of four candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week for the chief justice post.

Maya was responding to a question by commissioner Pule Tlaletsi, Northern Cape judge president, who prefaced his question by saying he knew the country always had good women judges with impeccable credentials who could have been appointed, and their appointment should not appear as a miracle.

“This leads me to the next question, which was asked yesterday: is SA ready for the appointment of a woman chief justice?