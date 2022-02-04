LISTEN | I am not pro-Ramaphosa, I just made a lot of enemies, says Zondo
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo says he is being accused of being pro-Ramaphosa with no facts to support the accusations, but it's not something he did not anticipate.
Listen:
Zondo is the final candidate being interviewed for the chief justice position.
Other candidates include Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
TimesLIVE
