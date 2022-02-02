Madlanga gave a ‘decent but not convincing’ chief justice interview: expert

Madlanga provided examples of things he had done and cases he had presided over when the chief justice and acting chief justice were away.

“But he is the only candidate who has not held a leadership position and he was asked a lot of questions about that. I think he was not convincing on the question, that is why a lot of commissioners kept repeating it.”

Madlanga did not give the impression that he understood the administrative part of the job he was applying for.

“He told the commission some responsibilities would be allocated to other people because the main role of the chief justice is to focus on being a trendsetter.

“On the judicial track record he was able to explain it, but he was not able give a narrative of his philosophy on how he approaches cases.

“But we don’t know what his competitors will say and we will see what happens during the week,” said Benjamin.

During his interview, Madlanga cited leadership positions he has held in his career.

He was appointed chairperson of the Amnesty Unit which he started from scratch.

“There is demonstrable evidence of my leadership skills. I have led at various levels. I have even led a court,” Madlanga said, referring to his acting stint as judge president of the high court of the former Transkei.

Madlanga said for three years he was deputy chair of the Competition Tribunal.

“Before my appointment to the Constitutional Court I was chief evidence leader in the Marikana Commission [of inquiry] leading a team of seven counsel, three of whom, including myself, were senior counsel,” he said.

