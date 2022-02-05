EFF to file a complaint against Zondo with the Judicial Service Commission

The EFF is dragging acting chief justice Raymond Zondo to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) as it accuses him of withholding information of his meetings with former president Jacob Zuma.



“The EFF will file a complaint against Zondo with the JSC [Judicial Service Commission] for referral to the Judicial Conduct Committee, so that he is held accountable,” the EFF said on Saturday...