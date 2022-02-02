Not being from ConCourt a huge advantage for chief justice post: Maya

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya says it is a huge advantage that she is not from the ranks of the Constitutional Court if she were to be appointed chief justice.

Maya was being interviewed for the post of chief justice on Wednesday.

Maya is the second of four candidates to be interviewed. Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was the first, on Tuesday.

The Judicial Service Commission will interview Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo on Thursday and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

“What others describe as coming from the cold I see as bringing fresh perspectives and a wealth of experience from my time in the high court, my long years at the Supreme Court of Appeal and almost seven years in leadership, which has accorded me access to the other rungs of the judiciary and given me a holistic view of the judiciary and its challenges,” Maya said.