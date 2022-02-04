Mlambo’s tumultuous ride foretells what awaits Zondo
The high-stakes race to fill the position of chief justice grew in intensity and drama on Thursday during the interview of the Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, who faced a barrage of questions and needed a last-minute ruling to thwart efforts to derail his candidacy.
Friday's interview of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to be the crescendo with the pattern of questioning likely to get even more dramatic and tense...
