South Africa

Suspected cellphone tower battery thief killed in shoot-out with police

17 January 2022 - 13:31
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A suspected cellphone tower battery thief was killed in a shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

A suspected cellphone tower battery thief was killed and two others arrested after a  shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said officers had acted on information received about four men allegedly tampering with cellphone tower batteries with the intention of stealing in Amangwe, near Estcourt.

“The suspects were traced and were located in the Nyezane area in Amangwe.

“When police approached the suspects, they were met by a hail of bullets and there was an exchange of gunfire.

“One suspect was fatally wounded and two were arrested. A pistol with three rounds of ammunition, two vehicles, an angle grinder and a crowbar were found.”

Gwala said police were searching for a fourth suspect who fled the scene.

Two men aged 26 and 35 are expected to appear in the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and tampering with essential infrastructure.

TimesLIVE

‘Mob justice’ is no justice, but pure criminality that must be punished

The rising tide of mob killings, euphemistically referred to as “mob justice”, is cause for concern.
Opinion
6 months ago

