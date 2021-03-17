'Each room told a gruesome story': Mom shares letter to Sizzlers Massacre killer as family petitions for law change

Editor's Note: Below is Marlene Visser's letter to Adam Woest, one of two men convicted for the murders of nine men at Sizzlers in Sea Point, Cape Town, in 2003. It is published here, with permission, unedited.

To: Mr Adam Woest

Going back to 2003, I will never forget the devastation as I walked through the crime scene at Sizzlers in Sea Point, after the horrendous massacre took place where 9 innocent people were tortured, and murdered. It was quiet as I moved from room to room. The ear-deafening silence painful, as it echoed in the dark and dingy rooms. The stench of death, petrol, and blood hanging in the air. I dropped to my knees, and wept as I said of the trauma, the anguish, and torment that our children must have gone through in their final hours. What twisted and diabolical monsters would inflict such pain and suffering on ten defenceless victims — all gagged, bound, and petrified!?!

Each room told a gruesome story of pain, suffering, fear, torment, horror — blood spattered across the walls, carpets, cupboards, and ... games. Games that reminded one that some of these victims were mere teenagers, as young as 16-17yrs old. Games like cluedo, chess, monopoly, dominoes, cards, snakes & ladders were strewn across the floor, bloodstained. My heart ached as I saw my son's boots under one of the beds. Boots that I'd bought him for his birthday ... It was covered in blood. In the far corner stood a mass of coagulated blood that resembled dark jelly ... as if a large bowl of jelly had been overturned. Is this where one of the victims was left gurgling and choking in his own blood a few hours before he died?

Ten victims were hunted, tortured, butchered, slaughtered like animals ... only one survived to tell the tale. I walked into the toilet, and staggered at the bloodied sight. The tiny room where the sole survivor clung to life ... determined to survive the ordeal. Bullet holes in the door showcased his survival instincts, his sheer courage, and determination to escape and run for help. We, the families of these 9 victims thank you sincerely Mr Taylor for your bravery in trying to save the dying.

We're told that it was difficult to identify the victims at the mortuary — their expressions were distorted with pain, and suffering.

Mr Woest, I do not believe that you've rehabilitated. I do not believe that you can ever rehabilitate, even if you wanted to because your personality ... your psyche does not allow for rehabilitation, or to reform, or for you to conform to the norm.

Soon after you were incarcerated in 2003, I visited you, and Mr Trevor Theys in prison. I needed answers. My soul cried out as I looked up at you towering over me — your eyes two bottomless pits. The last sight our children saw before their shortened lives were plucked brutally away from them.

I cry for our children whose lives were snuffed out in one of the cruellest ways known to mankind. We're told that, at the time of you pouring petrol over them, they begged to be shot rather than be burnt alive.

Mr Woest, you're asking for your freedom after you turned a deaf ear to the pleas of 10 innocent victims begging for mercy ... begging for their lives. It would've cost you nothing to release them, but it cost them everything when you didn't. I forgave you, not because you deserved to be forgiven but because that's what my son would have wanted. Forgiveness does not mean releasing a deadly mass murderer back into society to continue with his killing spree. It is written that a man's past behaviour predicts his future behaviour!

You were given multiple life-sentences yet you're being released early on parole for “good behaviour”, etc after only serving a few years of your sentence. This is absolutely ridiculous. Good behaviour in prison shouldn't be rewarded with early parole. A gold star or lollipop would be more apt in this instance ... but definitely not early parole. After all, in a controlled environment like prison there are none of the temptations, pressures, or opportunities that you'd find “out there” in society driving you to torture, torment, and murder innocent people — or to take from others what doesn't belong to you. We are all entitled to treasure what God has given us freely — the freedom to live without anyone stealing from us ... especially not our lives! Why does it seem as though the constitutional rights of criminals are more protected than those of their victims? Why does our judicial system seem so twisted and corrupt?

Most of all, I cry for our future generations, and for our beloved country ... our once beautiful country is dying at neck-breaking speed. Contaminated ... poisoned by crime, corruption, conspiracy, destruction, injustice, divided powers, poverty, pestilence, murder ...

I feel that if we can't rely on those in power to protect the innocent, who will be the voice of justice for those without voices ... for those who've been silenced permanently?

I believe that Mr President Ramaphosa and Mr Ronald Lamola, if you allow Adam Woest out on early parole ... if you allow him to serve his multiple sentences concurrently instead of consecutively for the murder of 9 innocent victims, etc then you should be held responsible for every crime and murder that Mr Woest commits once he's released back into society. This is my opinion and I'm sticking to it!!

Signed: Marlene Visser

PS: Lastly Mr Woest, for everyone's sake — don't forget to sign my daughter, Leigh's petition opposing your early parole.