Suspected cable thief killed in shootout with KZN police

A man suspected of cable theft was found dead in a bush following a shootout with police in KwaMsane, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police officers were conducting an operation during the early hours of the morning when they responded to an alarm activated at a cellphone tower in the area.

"The police officers spotted two men who were cutting cables. It is alleged that the thieves opened fire at police and a shootout ensued."

Gwala said the men disappeared into the bush during the shootout.

"Police seized numerous exhibits from the scene including cables and a battery.