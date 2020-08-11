Suspected robber killed after being thrown from car during police chase

A suspected car thief and robber was killed during a car chase and shootout with police in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Saps spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said K9 Unit officers were patrolling Durban's Berea area when they saw a "suspicious car and followed it".

"When the occupants of the car saw they were being followed, they drove off fast and then a chase ensued. As the car was driving towards Malvern, the suspects started shooting at police. Police fired back and the car hit a pole and crashed," she said.

Officers, who were still at the scene by 8.30pm on Tuesday, said it was not clear exactly how many people were in the car.

"What we can confirm that one of them died after he was ejected out of the car," said Mbele.

"Police are still busy on the scene but what we are sure of is that this car was stolen during a house robbery in Newlands in June this year."

TimesLIVE