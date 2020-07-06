Military officer 'kills' man during clash between police and community members
A military officer allegedly shot and killed a Bushbuckridge man during a commotion between police and community members on Saturday.
Police spokesperson brigadier Vish Naidoo said the incident happened at Dingledale trust at Chochocho village in Mpumalanga.
Members of the South African national defense force (SANDF), together with the South African Police Service were attending to a violent mob.
Naidoo said on Saturday at about 9pm, The local police station received a complaint about someone being assaulted by community members at Chochocho.
The SAPS members accompanied by SANDF members attended the scene.
"On arrival, before rescuing the victim, the mob allegedly attacked the members, stabbing an SANDF member on his finger with a screwdriver," said Naidoo.
Naidoo said during the violence between the police and the community members, a man from the community alighted from a car allegedly holding a firearm.
"He was shot and killed allegedly by an SANDF member,"said Naidoo.
Naidoo said the local rescue teams and the pathologist were denied access to execute their duties.
"The community started burning tyres on the road causing chaos and throwing stones at the police as well as the SANDF, " said Naidoo.
Naidoo said after a while the members managed the situation and the pathologist as well as the LCRC were eventually able to execute their duties.
He said the fuming crowd had badly assaulted the alleged thief before the arrival of the law enforcement officers who rescued him.
"Both firearms, an SANDF rifle and a handgun which the deceased civilian was allegedly carrying have been taken in as exhibits and will be taken for forensic investigation," said Naidoo.
A murder and assault case were opened for investigation.
