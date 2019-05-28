My son was not a thief - grieving mom

The family of one of the three men killed by a mob after being accused of house robberies believe he was mistaken for a thief.

Tshepo Maomakwe, Machaka Kgatla and Lesmon Morwatsehla were stoned to death after they were accused of terrorising the community of Ga-Wally in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen on Sunday.

The trio, who died on the scene, were assaulted with stones, bricks and sticks.

Maomakwe's mother Gladys Mantlhakga said her son was not a thief and would never steal from anybody.

"He had never stolen a single cent from me and he has been an obeying son. I want those who killed him to bury him. I'm told he was not even given an opportunity to explain why he was at GaWally at the time," she said.

Mantlhakga said Tshepo left in the morning for work in Block 5 village.

"He later went out to the local tavern with his friends. Then later a man came, asked him and his friends to accompany him to GaWally, where there was some DJs performing.

"Apparently the man left them at the tavern and said he was going to check up on his girlfriend. He suddenly came back being dragged by a group of people accusing him of theft and he pointed at my son and his two friends, saying they were his accomplices."

She said she was informed by a relative that her son was killed.

"I went to his room and he was not there. I looked everywhere but I was afraid to go to the scene. I heard people saying he was badly stoned and he kept on telling them that he didn't do it," Mantlhakga said.