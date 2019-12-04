Man who filmed Fritz Joubert terrorising murder victim Anele Hoyana speaks out

When Ngaka arrived at the home at 3am on Saturday, he found Joubert brandishing a stick and demanding that Hoyana kneel down.

“He instructed me to film the minute I stepped inside the house.

“I was surprised to find him holding that guy [Anele] hostage because they had been staying together for some time.

“I didn't know Anele by name but I had seen him there.”

Ngaka said Joubert was the one who had called the Gonubie police, who later shot him dead.

He said he had filmed two videos, but left in a hurry after noticing Joubert’s actions were escalating into physical violence.

“Yes, I filmed two videos on Fritz's instruction. One is six minutes and the other is three minutes. I have shared the videos with the police and everyone who requested them,” he said.

Ngaka said he tried to stop Joubert, but he refused and started talking “nonsense”.

“I left Fritz while he said he was waiting for other farmers to arrive before he begins with punishing Anele,” Ngaka told DispatchLIVE.

Joubert had used the neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group to call all 11 members to his farm, he said.

“The majority ignored the call. Only three showed up, including myself,” Ngaka said.

When he left, two of the other farmers were still there, he said.

He did not identify who these farmers were.

“I returned after the incident [killing] and heard the police asking about a Sabelo who was mentioned in one of many videos posted by Fritz and I presented myself [to them].

“The police took my number and promised to call me for a statement.

“I am still waiting for that statement.”

In one of the videos circulating on social media, Joubert can be heard pleading with Sabelo not to go.