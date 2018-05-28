Family of deceased says mob justice must end

The family of a man who was kidnapped and beaten to death for stealing a cellphone, baby nappies and a chocolate wants mob justice to end before more lives are lost.

Bongane Mothupi, 28, of Bodibe village near Lichtenburg in North West, was tied with ropes and put inside the boot of a car before he was killed last week.

The group that kidnapped him accused him of stealing from them.

He was assaulted and dumped near his home before he died.

Another suspected thief in the area also died, allegedly also at the hands of the mob, before Mothupi's death.

The incidents of mob justice have raised alarm in the community.