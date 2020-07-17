Walking away from boxing is not easy

It is often said that you cannot just walk away from something that you love and have done your whole life.

But what do you do when, intuitively, you know and can see that something is wrong, especially when the love of what you have done most of your life is causing you harm?

That is precisely the predicament that successful boxing trainer Eugene Khanyile is facing, since deciding to turn his back on boxing, the sport he had served with affection since he was 16 years old.

The former school teacher from Meadowlands poured his heart out to Sowetan yesterday about how grief-stricken he's been since the death of his charge Boitshepo "Gangster" Mandawe.

Mandawe, the tough-as-teak boxer from Meadowlands, Soweto, was stabbed to death on September 13 2015.

Khanyile was an unsung hero who guided a number of boxers to titles.

"When Mandawe was killed, I received a call from an official from Boxing SA who advised me to send him the banking details of Mandawe's mother because Boxing SA wanted to deposit some money on behalf of her son," said 53-year-old Khanyile yesterday.

"I got hold of Mandawe's mother. She gave me her bank details and I forwarded them to that official, but nothing came of it. The late boxer's family were on my neck demanding the money, and in fact they ended up accusing me of helping myself to their son's money. I was troubled, in my heart and soul.

"I called that official, who ignored my calls and never returned them. I was branded a thief."

The matter ended up involving Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka who - according to Khanyile - took money out of his own pocket and gave it to Mandawe's family.