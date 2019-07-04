'I love you brother, we will fist bump one day soon': dad killed for cellphone

Dumisani Maaga's family was his life but he will not witness the birth of his second child.

The 32-year-old, fondly remembered as a "great and caring father", died at the weekend after being pushed out of a car as he wrestled with cellphone thieves in Johannesburg.

He was trying to help a friend whose phone had been snatched at Pineslopes shopping centre in Fourways on Saturday evening.

And now, all that is left are memories and a two-year-old daughter who will eventually have to come to terms with losing her father.

Maaga's close friend, Llewellan Vance, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE they had met on Saturday evening for a drink. Maaga was about to start a new job at the company where Vance worked.

"I was quite amped and pumped about that," Vance said. They had been friends for more than six years.

Maaga and Vance met up with other friends and stopped in at Hogshead and Beerhouse.

When they arrived at Billy the B.U.M'S, they decided not to go in. The group stood outside waiting for an Uber.

A white vehicle pulled up close to them, a man jumped out and grabbed one of their cellphones. The thief got back in the car and it sped off.

A woman and a man gave chase, with Maaga in hot pursuit, and the car came to a halt at the exit of the shopping centre.

"As he [Maaga] got to the car and the door was opened by the other gentleman [his friend], he just jumped in on the back seat, trying to help his friend retrieve his phone. That's the nature of his character, he was always protecting his friends," said Vance.

It was the last time Maaga was seen alive. The car sped off with him inside.