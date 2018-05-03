'Supra is nothing, we can remove him today' – Malema

The EFF has the power to remove premier Supra Mahumapelo from power without bloodshed.

This is what EFF leader Julius Malema told his supporters yesterday in Coligny, North West, where he had gone to thank them for winning some wards during the recent by-elections.

“We do not want a drop of blood. We don’t want them to kill you, we want you to take over the government with a vote,” he said.

Malema said the motion of no confidence the EFF tabled in the provincial legislature was to be used to remove Mahumapelo.

The legislature is yet to debate the motion but the EFF wants it to be carried out through a secret ballot.

“There won’t be looted shops, nothing happens. It’s a peaceful thing introduced in our constitution by Nelson Mandela and them but they are refusing to use that method,” Malema said.

The EFF has a strong support in Bojanala district with five wards in Rustenburg and one in Madibeng. The Coligny one takes the overall number of wards to seven and 134 councillors in the province.

Malema said if the people who wanted to remove Mahumapelo were genuine, they would do it peacefully.

“Supra is nothing, we can remove him today and nothing will happen tomorrow.

“If he doubts he must ask Jacob Zuma. We took him out [in] daylight and nothing has changed.

“They are waiting for a black society to burn and get killed for something that can be resolved peacefully.”

Malema said Mahumapelo belonged in jail. “We have no sympathy for Supra. He is a thief, we want the motion of no confidence, with or without the secret ballot. He said ANC members who wanted to vote against him must do it openly.

“We want to see those ANC crooks. If they mean business saying they do not want Supra, why can’t they vote for the motion of no confidence against Supra in the legislature.

Yesterday, the ANC’s national working committee held a meeting in Cape Town where the North West crisis was on its agenda.

Following unrest in the province with communities calling for the removal of Mahumapelo, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the province last month and a few days later placed some departments under administration.