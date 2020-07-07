Soldier 'kills man for a little argument' in Mpumalanga

The girlfriend of a man who was shot and killed by a soldier has told of his last moments.

Molebatseng Centy Delebo, 37, was killed at Chochocho village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Saturday night when commotion broke out after police and soldiers were deployed to the area following reports of a mob justice incident.

Police said the incident happened at about 9pm.

Delebo's girlfriend, Ntombi Mlambo, who was among the three other people with him in the car, said her lover was shot three times.

"We had gone to get braai meat at the butchery but unfortunately we found that it was closed due to an attempted robbery that had just happened. Coincidentally, our car experienced mechanical problems, so we chilled while waiting for help," she said.

Mlambo said while they were waiting for a friend to come and help them, they realised that there was a mob manhandling a man.

"We couldn't get close because we had to mind the car. When we saw police arriving, we felt relieved but we did not know it was our last moment together," said Mlambo.