Man shot, dragged from Mercedes-Benz in Erasmia was 'extorting money'
Extortion and kidnapping allegations have emerged in the case of a motorist who was shot at and dragged from his black Mercedes-Benz in Erasmia, Tshwane.
Khaleel Gani — also known as Golpie — died after allegedly being attacked by the occupants of a pursuing BMW, an incident captured on video and shared on social media, on August 9.
More light was shed on the incident on Monday when Suliman Aboo, 42, and Nabil Aboo, 19, appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate's court facing charges of murder and malicious damage to property.
Suliman was arrested on August 9 and Nabil on August 28. They are out on bail.
Suliman was initially charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlicensed ammunition. The charge was changed to murder after the death of Gani.
At the time of the incident, Abram Appel from Cops Tactical Reaction Services in Laudium told TimesLIVE at least seven shots were fired at the black Mercedes CL500 before it crashed into an electricity box on Barbara Coetzer Street.
Appel said he saw three men, travelling in a white BMW 1 Series, kicking the driver’s side window of the Mercedes while one shouted that his wife was in the vehicle.
Gani was pulled out of the Mercedes and minutes later a woman got out of his vehicle and departed with the three men.
The state has alleged that on August 9 both Suliman and Nabil Aboo shot at Gani, kicked him with booted feet and threw bricks at him. According to the state, they unlawfully and intentionally damaged the Mercedes.
The magistrate told the suspects that should they be found guilty, the minimum sentence would be life in prison.
It has now emerged that in his bail application, Suliman Aboo alleged in an affidavit that Gani had been extorting money from him and his wife and had threatened his family.
Gani, he alleged, would brag about owning the police and said things would get ugly if they reported him.
Aboo said though he had caved in to Gani’s demands, more money was demanded.
“Eventually I refused to give him any more money and hired private security to protect my family and I. Despite this, on August 9 Gani came to my house in broad daylight and kidnapped my wife at gunpoint,” he alleged in the affidavit.
Aboo said Gani sped off with his wife, presumably to hold her for ransom. He and his hired security gave chase. “As we caught up to him he even tried to run us off the road while wielding his firearm. A shoot-out ensued and we managed to stop him from getting away with my wife and rescued her,” he said.
He alleged that Gani had extorted R1m from him and said he intended pleading not guilty.
The case was postponed to October 5 for further investigation, including DNA analysis, state witness statements and statements from the investigating officer.
