Suspect arrested after man shot, beaten in Erasmia, Tshwane
Gauteng police have arrested one person after a man was ambushed and attacked in Erasmia, Tshwane, on Monday.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, a person travelling in a black Mercedes-Benz can be seen trying to get away from the occupants of a white BMW 1 Series.
The black Mercedes then goes off the road and crashes into a post.
The men in the white BMW get out and start kicking and throwing rocks and bricks at the vehicle.
A man is later filmed lying on the ground being attacked and kicked.
Other vehicles stop and occupants check to see what is happening.
Video: Shooting Erasmia Pretoria. The gunman was arrested in JHB. The victim is in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/E971QEG4QZ— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 9, 2021
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said shortly after the incident was reported to the SAPS, a vehicle fitting the description of the suspects was spotted in the Johannesburg CBD.
One suspect was arrested and a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting incident was recovered, Masondo said.
“The motive behind this incident is still unknown.”
The man was taken to hospital.
A case of attempted murder was opened at the Erasmia police station.
TimesLIVE
