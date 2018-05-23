The body of a third man‚ suspected of being a Zion Christian Church congregant‚ has been found in a cave outside Pretoria.

On Tuesday police‚ after a 48-hour search and rescue operation‚ recovered the bodies of two suspected ZCC members from a network of caves in Hennops River Valley in Erasmia.

The latest discovery was made after the family of a missing ZCC member approached police early on Wednesday morning for help.

Police spokesperson‚ Captain Augustinah Selepe‚ confirmed the discovery.

"It is much further back in the caves. It’s lying in a corner of a third room in the cave network. The caves are really dark‚ with lots of tunnels and passages‚ which is why we believe those who were recovering the bodies on Tuesday missed it."

She said the body was badly decomposed.

"From the information we have from the family‚ the person‚ who is also a man‚ went missing about a month ago. At this stage the cause of death is unknown."