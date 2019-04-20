Car crashes into cyclists, killing one, injuring six

One man was killed and six others injured on Friday evening when a light motor vehicle crashed into several cyclists on the R55 in Erasmia, Pretoria, on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with other services, had arrived on the scene to find several people lying on the side of the road. A light motor vehicle was found a short distance away against the barrier.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.