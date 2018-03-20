Papgeld blues never end for Prof Shadrack Gutto

Constitutional law expert and political analyst Professor Shadrack Gutto had the book thrown at him by his baby mama resulting in him being a wanted man.

The news comes after the retired University of South Africa (Unisa) academic and his lawyers allegedly failed three times to pitch at the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court for his child maintenance case.

Gutto, 67, allegedly failed to show up at three consecutive court dates which were meant to interrogate his R11000 extra income from an investment account which he had allegedly failed to declare to the court when an interim order was made towards the support of his minor child.

The former Unisa director for the Institute for African Renaissance Studies also allegedly ignored a subpoena which was sent to him by police ordering him to make an appearance at the next court appearance which was scheduled to be on March 1 2018.

According to the warrant of arrest seen by Sunday World, Gutto, despite signing the subpoena on January 27 with a warning that if he failed to come, a warrant of his arrest would be issued, did not show up at the court.