Toddler back in mother's arms after going missing for two days in Pretoria

A two-year-old girl who vanished on Saturday while playing with other children in Erasmia, Pretoria, was found unharmed in the bush near an informal settlement and reunited with her mother on Monday.

Her mother Plexceds Zimunhu, 38, told police she had not been able to sleep or eat during the search.

"I want to thank Erasmia SAPS for their commitment and dedication in making sure that my child was found alive. I have not been able to eat or sleep for the whole weekend thinking about my child in these cold weather conditions. I have been praying to God to keep my daughter alive," the mother was quoted as saying in a statement by the police.

The child was last been seen by her aunt playing in the street. Zimunhu alerted the authorities when she could not be found.