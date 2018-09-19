A 16-year-old Tshwane boy who crashed during a 168km/h joyride in a 60km/h zone after allegedly taking his parents' hot-hatch without permission will appear in court on Wednesday.

The boy‚ who cannot be named as he is a minor‚ will appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court in the afternoon‚ said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Ofentse Morwane‚ spokesperson for the Gauteng department of community safety‚ said the teen will face charges of reckless and negligent driving‚ exceeding the general speed limit of 60km/h‚ driving without a driver’s licence and defeating the ends of justice.

Photographs of the white vehicle‚ identified as a Golf 6 GTI‚ crashed into a concrete block‚ with its airbags deployed‚ were shared on social media. The turbo-charged hatch sprints to 100 km/h in a claimed 6.9 seconds but the driver was unable to escape from traffic police who gave chase.