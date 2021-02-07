Heavy rains in Mpumalanga claim lives of eight, five still missing

Five people are missing and eight others have died in floods ravaging Mpumalanga.

The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs has cautioned communities in flood-line areas to move to safer areas.

“We are expecting a rising level of water due to the predicted rain over the weekend, and this is a serious threat with a greater possibility of human tragedies,” said Cogta MEC Mandla Msibi.

He said vacating the dangerous areas would reduce the impact of the heavy rain, which has already left a trail of devastation, affecting many families in Mpumalanga.

The department said communities in the proximity of rivers, dams and water streams are at risk of drowning should the current levels of water rise.

Msibi said most rivers and dams are above 90% full, and communities in those areas remain at high risk of being washed away.