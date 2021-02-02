Road users cautioned as weather service warns of disruptive rain in four provinces

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called on all road users to exercise extreme caution on the roads as persistent rains continue to lash parts of the country.

Mbalula has urged motorists to drive with care, refrain from excessive speeding, keep a safe following distance and avoid low-lying areas which are prone to flooding.

“We know that during rainy conditions, the roads become slippery, there are flash floods in low-lying areas, infrastructure erodes and visibility is compromised. For this reason, we call on all road users to be mindful of these factors and adjust their behaviour accordingly,” said Mbalula.

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, the western bushveld area of Limpopo, western Mpumalanga, central and eastern parts of North West and northeastern Free State for Tuesday.

The service cautioned people to avoid low-lying bridges and roads covered with water and to keep a safe following distance at all times.