Torrential rains improve SA’s water levels, from Gauteng to Free State and dry Eastern Cape

Vast parts of the country have been soaked with torrential rains that have changed the water situation drastically in recent weeks, SA's water department says.

“The current heavy downpours have increased Gauteng dam levels by 5% from 91.7% to 96.1% since the beginning of December,” said department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau. “The increased levels, which include the Vaal Dam, will bring much-needed relief to Gauteng water users who were worried about the state of low levels of the dam at the beginning of summer.”

The Free State tops the charts with its week-on-week dam level improvement, captured at 72.4% this week. This is a 7% increase compared to the same period last year when the dams stood at 65.2%.

In the Eastern Cape, the rains improved the province’s dam levels after months of dry conditions that left most regions scrambling for water. After plunging below half for several months, local dams this week were at 51% of capacity.

Said Ratau: “The latest weekly report by the department of water & sanitation shows that for the past two weeks dam levels have been on the rise at 1% a week. And with more rains expected in the run-up to Christmas, it is likely that the levels may soon soar to 55% and beyond, which will be remarkable.”