South Africa

42 Joburg motorists arrested for 'drunk driving' since booze ban lifted

07 February 2021 - 12:51
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has arrested 42 drivers since February 1 for suspected drunk driving
More than 40 Johannesburg motorists have been arrested for suspected drunk driving in the same week the government eased restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said 42 people, suspected off driving under the influence of alcohol, had been arrested since February 1.

“This is more than double the amount of those arrested since January.

“Motorists are urged not to drive after consuming alcohol.

“Drunken drivers will get arrested and more drunken driving operations will be conducted.

“The drunken drivers will be taken for blood samples and they will have to be detained at police stations,” said Minnaar.

JMPD posted a picture on its Twitter account on Sunday showing a motorist who was “arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 0.98 mg/l per 1,000ml”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday lifted the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol, reopened beaches and relaxed curfew times as SA’s Covid-19 infection rate slowed.

TimesLIVE

