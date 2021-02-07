42 Joburg motorists arrested for 'drunk driving' since booze ban lifted

More than 40 Johannesburg motorists have been arrested for suspected drunk driving in the same week the government eased restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said 42 people, suspected off driving under the influence of alcohol, had been arrested since February 1.

“This is more than double the amount of those arrested since January.

“Motorists are urged not to drive after consuming alcohol.