Storm Eloise kills at least 12, with more rain to come

Six people were killed in Mozambique, the country’s National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction reported, while the number of displaced people rose to more than 8,000. Homes, crops and infrastructure were also damaged, flooded or destroyed.

The death toll from flooding in eSwatini now stands at two, according to police, while three people had been reported killed in Zimbabwe and one in Madagascar. Ongoing rains, though lightening, threatened further floods.

“Rainfall is starting to ease off slowly,” said Puseletso Mofokeng, senior forecaster at the SA Weather Service.