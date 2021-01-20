Tropical storm Eloise to bring heavy rain to Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KZN

The SA Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday warned about the possibility of heavy downpours in some parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and northern KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday as tropical storm Eloise moves into SA.

The weather service says widespread flooding, damage to roads and bridges, as well as displacement of communities in low-lying areas are possible. The heavy rain is expected to last into Monday.

Eloise is expected to track further southwestward towards the border of SA and Mozambique in the next few days.

Gauteng and the North West are likely to receive some rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. However, at this stage, Saws is not expecting such rainfall to be “of an extreme or damaging nature or to result in the conditions mentioned above”.

However, the weather service reiterated the difficulty of predicting this type of weather.