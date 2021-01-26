More than 1,000 South African families displaced by tropical storm Eloise

More than 1,000 families have been displaced in SA by the storm and flooding brought by tropical storm Eloise, which hit Mozambique at the weekend and then moved inland.

The storm has caused havoc, leaving 13 people dead and others displaced in Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Botswana and SA.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma confirmed one fatality in Mpumalanga during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately in Mpumalanga we have had one fatality ... our condolences to the family. Our thanks goes to the search and rescue teams that were able to recover the body [of the deceased],” said Dlamini-Zuma.

A second fatality was reported by a search team after the government briefing. A toddler was swept away in a flooded river. Rescuers have also retrieved her body.

Dlamini-Zuma said heavy rains have battered a number of towns. Some floods cut off communities and local authorities are dealing with the damage, which includes destroyed buildings, she said.

Government teams are still on the ground assessing the extent of the damage.