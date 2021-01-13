How to stay safe from snakebites

With summer in full swing, it’s time to be even more aware of snakes.

“They are commonly seen in summer, especially after heavy rains,” says African Snakebite Institute (ASI) Manager Ashley Kemp.

“This is because some snakes are flooded from their shelters and many species feed on frogs – an abundant food source in the rainy season,” she adds.

Although largely misunderstood and feared, snakes try to avoid humans and only strike out to bite if they can’t escape.

The main snakebite season is in the warm summer months, from November to April.

“Snakes are attracted to dark and neglected areas and will take refuge under sheets of corrugated iron, building rubble, firewood, grass heaps, rock piles and rubbish tips. Most snakes feed on lizards, rodents, frogs and toads and will be attracted to gardens where these creatures live.