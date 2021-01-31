South Africa

Drunk North West cop sacked, now up for criminal trial

By Staff Reporter - 31 January 2021 - 14:28
A police constable in the North West who was filmed drunk on duty has been dismissed. File photo
File image A police constable in the North West who was filmed drunk on duty has been dismissed. File photo
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A police constable in the North West who was filmed drunk on duty has been dismissed.

His dismissal follows an internal disciplinary process into the incident, which occurred on Saturday, November 28, said Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

A video depicted the fully-uniformed and intoxicated cop struggling to stand on his feet to inspect damages on a state motor vehicle after he had reversed into a fence in Wolmaransstad.

He is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and using a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. He is due to appear in court on March 19.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | ‘Disgraceful’ - Drunk cop passes out on side of the road

A criminal case has been opened against a Gauteng police officer after he was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol on the side of a road at ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ipid investigating punch-drunk cop after assault captured on CCTV

A police officer will be appearing in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Thursday after allegedly assaulting a Pick n Pay manager in Reiger Park, ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X