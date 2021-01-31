Drunk North West cop sacked, now up for criminal trial
A police constable in the North West who was filmed drunk on duty has been dismissed.
His dismissal follows an internal disciplinary process into the incident, which occurred on Saturday, November 28, said Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.
A video depicted the fully-uniformed and intoxicated cop struggling to stand on his feet to inspect damages on a state motor vehicle after he had reversed into a fence in Wolmaransstad.
He is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and using a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. He is due to appear in court on March 19.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.