WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for help

A policeman has been accused of being “drunk” on duty and refusing to help a woman screaming for help from the holding cells at a Midrand police station at the weekend.

An eyewitness, who recorded the incident, spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity on Tuesday morning.

Thabo* said he went to the police station to bail out a friend who had been arrested for driving under the influence on Friday evening.

“We gave him money for bail, but the police station was not releasing him for whatever reason. They were just taking their time and said their computers were down.”

Thabo* said he left and returned on Saturday evening with three friends.

When they arrived at the station, they noticed a woman with a child in the holding cells.

According to Thabo* the woman shouted, “Help me officer, help me”.