South Africa

High-speed chase ends abruptly as cop car knocks down wall

By Riaan Marais - 26 January 2021 - 11:11
Nomalungelo Ndlebe, 80, looks at the damage to her boundary wall.
Nomalungelo Ndlebe, 80, looks at the damage to her boundary wall.
Image: WERNER HILLS

A Port Elizabeth family was stunned when a police vehicle ploughed through the boundary wall at their New Brighton home during a high-speed chase involving alleged criminals.

And while the police cautioned social media users to have all the facts at hand before taking to their keyboards — amid claims the officers were drunk — Nomalungelo Ndlebe, 80, said the police had treated the family deplorably.

For the full story, please visit HeraldLIVE.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X