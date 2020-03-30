Cops beat me up, claims businessman

Free State businessman Vusumuzi Nkosi is nursing injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by police on Thursday night while driving in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg.

He has since opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) at the Tzaneen police station.

Nkosi said the incident happened on Thursday as he was driving from Bloemfontein to be with his family in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

"There was a roadblock just before Vereeniging and I was also stopped. A female traffic officer asked for my driver's licence and I gave it to her. She wanted to know where was my travelling permit since the country would be on lockdown in a couple of minutes. I told her I was self-employed and she said I should go get an affidavit from the nearest police station."

Nkosi said one police officer joined the traffic cop and allegedly slapped him when he asked the officer not to touch him because he did not want to be exposed to the coronavirus.