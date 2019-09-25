Ekurhuleni metro suspends traffic cop caught on camera while 'drunk' on duty

The Ekurhuleni metro police officer who was caught "drunk" on camera while in full uniform has been suspended.

This was announced by acting Ekurhuleni executive mayor Lesiba Mpya on Wednesday, just hours after the video went viral.

Mpya said the City has acted swiftly and suspended with immediate effect the metro traffic officer who was allegedly drunk in full uniform as witnessed on the video.

“It is alleged that there are two other officials who defeated the ends of justice and dereliction of duty by aiding the metro traffic officer to escape from the scene without being processed. Consequently, the process of taking blood samples and arrest of the suspect was never done. The City has eventually suspended two additional officers including a supervisor pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings,” Mpya said.

“We are committed to ensure that the lives of our communities and their safety is of our paramount importance.”