Ekurhuleni metro suspends traffic cop caught on camera while 'drunk' on duty
The Ekurhuleni metro police officer who was caught "drunk" on camera while in full uniform has been suspended.
This was announced by acting Ekurhuleni executive mayor Lesiba Mpya on Wednesday, just hours after the video went viral.
Mpya said the City has acted swiftly and suspended with immediate effect the metro traffic officer who was allegedly drunk in full uniform as witnessed on the video.
“It is alleged that there are two other officials who defeated the ends of justice and dereliction of duty by aiding the metro traffic officer to escape from the scene without being processed. Consequently, the process of taking blood samples and arrest of the suspect was never done. The City has eventually suspended two additional officers including a supervisor pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings,” Mpya said.
“We are committed to ensure that the lives of our communities and their safety is of our paramount importance.”
A video taken by a concerned resident has been shared on Twitter.
The officer was captured on camera struggling to even speak or stand upright in a parking lot. In the video shared by @CitrusRamaphosa, the officer can be seen holding a phone and cigarette pack in his left hand as residents take a video of him.
“Is everything alright?” the officer mumbles to the residents who are taking the video as the officer's colleague keeps on urging him to leave.
“Asambe,” she says.
The female colleague ultimately wins and pulls the officer to an EMPD vehicle.
As the officer gets into the vehicle, the man taking the video continues to call for him to be tested.
“I’ve been asking them to test you and they have refused. That’s why we’ll post this on YouTube and Facebook. We asked for you to be tested and they refused,” the man said.
Finally, the officer’s colleague succeeds in getting him into the car while the residents read out the vehicle registration.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.