Marseille police hold 18 fans in custody after training ground stormed
French police in Marseille were holding 18 people in custody on Sunday after hundreds of fans stormed the training ground of soccer club Olympique de Marseille a day earlier, the local prosecutor said.
The hardcore Ultras were demonstrating against the club's leadership and a poor run of results.
The supporters forced their way into the Commanderie training ground, hurling flares and firecrackers.
The club's Saturday evening match against Stade Rennais was postponed.
Marseille condemned a "frenzy of violence" and said damage amounting to several hundred thousand euros had been caused.
All 18 being held by police in relation to the violence were adults, prosecutor Dominique Laurent said in a statement.
Marseille are seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, 14 points adrift of leaders Olympique Lyonnais and failed to progress from the group stage of this season's Uefa Champions League.
France, Marseille fans stormed into the team’s training ground hours before a Ligue 1 game against Rennes as they protested against the soccer club’s officials, the French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/BFXpHo7RRr— Tony (@Mrtdogg) January 30, 2021
France, Marseille --- Soccer fans stormed into the team’s training ground hours before a Ligue 1 game against Rennes as they protested against the soccer club’s officials, the French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported on Saturday pic.twitter.com/3CshIOqbxD— Mr. Wolf (@mole_cola) January 30, 2021
