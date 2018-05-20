'Drunk' soccer pundit Siyabonga Nkosi insults officers at cop station

SuperSport soccer analyst Siyabonga Solace Nkosi, pictured, missed scoring his first criminal record by a whisker after he roughed up a female cop, calling her a dog and a slut at Sandton police station in March.

Joburg Metro Police spokesman Wayne Minnaar said Nkosi was arrested by the metro cops on March 26 for drunk driving.

"The case was opened at Sandton police for investigation so you can check with them," he said.

Sandton police spokesman Granville Meyer said the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfield star was charged with drunk driving and appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court the following day but the case was closed and filed.

These details emerged after the video of the shocking incident was circulated on social media platforms on Friday night.

In the video, Nkosi, who is clad in a blue T-shirt, a pair of blue jeans and orange and black takkies, is seen trying to call someone on the phone while a female police officer is sitting on a chair writing down a statement. Nkosi can be heard asking a police officer to remove the cuffs off his hands.