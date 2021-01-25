Here's how a new law to make sure motorists are '100% sober' could affect you

A new law that will require motorists to be “100% sober” will be signed and introduced later this year.

This is according to transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who released the 2020 festive season road statistics at the weekend.

Once the law is in place, the government will have a zero-tolerance approach to alcohol consumption by drivers.

Here is what you need to know:

You will no longer be allowed to have 0.5% of alcohol in your system

Mbalula said the law would be introduced in June.

He said the government was “tightening the screw” this year to see that all lawbreakers and offenders are dealt with.