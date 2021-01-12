South Africa

WATCH | ‘Disgraceful’ - Drunk cop passes out on side of the road

By Iavan Pijoos - 12 January 2021 - 11:05
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the off-duty officer was found under the influence of alcohol in Toekomsrus on Friday.
Image: Screengrab from video.

A criminal case has been opened against a Gauteng police officer after he was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol on the side of a road at the weekend.

In several videos doing the rounds on social media, the Randfontein officer is caught on camera passed out on the side of a road.

Community members who had gathered around the allegedly drunk officer can be heard saying: “A police officer, look at his badge. This is very unacceptable. In front of the police station without a mask. [Police minister] Bheki Cele where are you today?”

This is a disgrace, right at doorstep of Toekies police station 🤦🏾‍♂️

Posted by Gayton Mckenzie on Friday, January 8, 2021

In a second video shared online, the officer is awake and seated behind a public bench, and struggling to speak.

Police Officer in Uniform Allegedly Drunk in Public, Falls Asleep on the Pavement... Sanitize, Mask On & Social...

Posted by Dala U Crew on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the off-duty officer was found under the influence of alcohol in Toekomsrus on Friday.

Peters said internal processes in “accordance with the police service discipline regulations” were under way.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela described the officer’s conduct as “improper, disgraceful and unacceptable”.

Mawela said it was “detrimental to the image of the police”.

Peters said the officer was charged with being drunk in public in police uniform and released on an admission of guilt fine.

