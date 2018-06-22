Drunk driving traffic cop yet to appear in court

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer is yet to appear in court after he allegedly caused a crash that killed three family members and injured two others. The accident happened on Sunday night.

The officer has been charged with three counts of culpable homicide and one of drunken driving.

Meanwhile, relatives of the Motloung family who died in the crash are reeling from the shock of losing their loved ones. The crash resulted in the death of 20-year-old Mantombi Motloung, her eight-month-old daughter, Lwandle, as well as Mantombi's sibling, Siphelele. Her father France and another sibling, Mphiliseni, were seriously injured. Mphiliseni is still in ICU.

Family spokeswoman Phindile Qongo said they had still not accepted the tragic loss.

Speaking from their shack in Vlakfontein's Phumla Mqashi informal settlement, Qongo said they were only going to tell France of his daughter's death yesterday.