Watch | Probe launched after cop pins down 'drunk' driver to draw blood

The City of Johannesburg has launched a probe after a video showing police officers restraining a woman who is apparently suspected of drunk driving surfaced yesterday on social media.

In the two-minute-and-twenty second video clip, which was posted by crime media personality Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, the woman can be heard wailing while a male traffic officer tries to restrain her.

A female officer is heard saying kwala molomo oo (close that mouth), while another woman, who appears to be a nurse prepares to draw blood.

The video appears to have been shot through the window of container office of Douglasdale police station, where motorists arrested for drunk driving are processed and have their blood drawn.