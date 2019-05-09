Cop arrested after asking 'drunk driver' for R4,000 bribe

A 34-year-old Pretoria policeman who is accused of demanding a R4,000 bribe from a motorist he accused of being drunk is expected to appear in court on Friday.

"The suspect was arrested by an investigation team from the national anti-corruption unit after a motorist had allegedly been extorted out of more than R4,000 and had his GPS unit stolen out of his car," said police spokesperson Cpt Daniel Mavimbela.

Mavimbela said the charges emanate from an incident in February.

The policeman, a constable, was arrested after an identification line-up had been carried out on Tuesday this week, and is expected to face charges of corruption, extortion and theft, said Mavimbela.

"Reports suggest that the suspect had stopped the motorist whom he reportedly accused of driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance before the 46-year-old complainant was reportedly extorted and allowed to drive off without any charges being laid against him," he said.

Senior police officers in Sunnyside expressed concern at the allegations and said police corruption would not be taken lightly.