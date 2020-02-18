South Africa

'Drunk driver' arrested after metro cop killed at Soweto roadblock

By Ernest Mabuza - 18 February 2020 - 17:21
A Joburg metro cop was killed on Saturday afternoon when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a roadblock in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A Johannesburg metro police officer was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into him on Saturday.

Michael Sun, the DA's shadow MMC for public safety in Johannesburg, said metro officers were conducting a routine roadside check around 3.15pm in Meadowlands, Soweto, when the incident took place.

He said the officer had just finished checking a vehicle when a silver Honda Ballade approached the check point without any sign of stopping.

“The Honda crashed into the JMPD officer, killing him instantly,” he said.

Sun said the driver was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested at the scene and taken to Meadowlands police station.

Sun said: “We are devastated to hear of another death ... caused by a drunk driver on our roads. The DA sends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the fallen JMPD officer,” said Sun, adding that the DA would ensure that the city provided  the necessary support to the victim's family.

“The country’s law is far too lenient on reckless and drunk drivers. I will be launching an online petition to parliament to ensure that the country’s laws are amended for stricter and heftier sentences. We can’t lose more lives in the name of drunk driving,” Sun said.

