'Drunk driver' arrested after metro cop killed at Soweto roadblock

A Johannesburg metro police officer was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into him on Saturday.

Michael Sun, the DA's shadow MMC for public safety in Johannesburg, said metro officers were conducting a routine roadside check around 3.15pm in Meadowlands, Soweto, when the incident took place.

He said the officer had just finished checking a vehicle when a silver Honda Ballade approached the check point without any sign of stopping.

“The Honda crashed into the JMPD officer, killing him instantly,” he said.