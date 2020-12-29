Booze ban: Industry worried about stock safekeeping, duration

The SA alcohol industry is calling for a review of the renewed liquor ban as soon as possible, saying there are alternative measures to a full prohibition to tackle the spike in Covid-19 infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has prohibited the sale of alcohol from stores, restaurants and bars until January 15.

Regulations gazetted after the president's announcement confirmed this, stating: “The sale, dispensing, and distribution of liquor for off-site consumption: and for on-site consumption, is prohibited.”

In addition, the consumption of liquor in public places is prohibited and “the tasting and selling of liquor to the public by registered wineries. wine farms. and other similar establishments registered as micro manufacturers, is prohibited”.

The industry said the total ban on all formal sales of liquor was of grave concern.

“Limitations on alcohol sales can be imposed in a less damaging manner that alleviates the impact on the health-care system, helps to mitigate transmission while still helping to preserve livelihoods,” the organisation said.

“The alcohol industry seeks a social compact with the government, industry and civil society to continue the sector’s vital economic activity, save businesses and jobs while ensuring its workers’ safety, promote responsible trading and the sensible consumption of alcohol.”