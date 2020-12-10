Alan Winde reads riot act: 'Hospital beds are for Covid-19, not avoidable trauma'

With a second Covid-19 wave battering the Western Cape, local leaders have lambasted citizens who put extra pressure on systems that already take strain over the festive season.

They include people who drink too much then cause road accidents and violence, people who assault ambulance personnel, those who carry on partying as if there’s no pandemic, and taxi passengers who share masks.

Premier Alan Winde told his weekly Covid-19 media conference on Thursday: “Covid-19 is not taking a break this season and ... we are now officially in a second wave.

“So when you abuse alcohol and you end up taking trauma beds and affecting the capacity of health systems, it is not fair on our health workers. You are taking beds reserved for grandma and those experiencing difficulties while having the virus.”

Winde said oxygen and beds at hospitals should be “for those who need it and not those who are selfish and failing to adhere to the rules”.